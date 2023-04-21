Mt. Clemens man, 35, who fled from U.S. Marshals Wednesday charged

A Mount Clemens man has been charged with fleeing from U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Chesterfield Township, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Dana Prieskorn, 35, was arraigned Thursday in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore on a charge of fleeing and eluding police, a five-year felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, officials said.

A magistrate set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Thursday.

Prieskorn was also charged in connection with the incident for which a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He was arraigned Thursday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township and charged with attempted unlawful imprisonment, a 7.5-year felony, larceny of more than $200 but less than $1,000, a one-year misdemeanor, and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

A magistrate set his bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for May 1, 2023.

Officials said U.S. Marshals and Macomb County Sheriff's deputies tracked Prieskorn by a GPS tether to a storage facility on 26 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township a little after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Prosecutors said he was ordered to wear the tether as a bond condition from previous cases.

Authorities waited and moved to arrest Prieskorn after he left the facility, they said. Police vehicles converged on the pickup truck the suspect was driving east on 26 Mile. He sped away and drove into oncoming traffic at one point, the sheriff's office said.

As he fled, Prieskorn tried to drive around a sheriff's K-9 Unit vehicle and struck it. The suspect's pickup truck rolled over and through a ditch, stopping in a residential driveway just east of the storage facility, police said.

The deputy in the K-9 vehicle suffered minor injuries and was examined, they said. His canine was not injured.

Prieskorn was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

On Monday, Prieskorn allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, which was in a parking garage in downtown Mount Clemens, and hid in the trunk, prosecutors said. As he waited, the woman got into the car after work.

Police said the woman told them she noticed some of her items had been moved and she opened the driver's side door at the rear of the car. The suspect then grabbed her and tried to pull her inside the vehicle. She was able to escape and the suspect fled with her cell phone, officials said.

