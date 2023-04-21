Warren man wanted for assaulting another man at Cub Scouts meeting

A 26-year-old Warren man is wanted by police for allegedly beating another man Tuesday during a Cub Scouts meeting at a school, officials said.

Tyrone Sledge has been charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony, Warren police official said Friday.

"Our investigators are actively working on locating this suspect," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement Friday. "We are urging this suspect to turn himself in to the Warren Police Department. If anybody has any information regarding Sledge’s whereabouts, please contact the Warren Police Department."

Dwyer said Sledge frequents the 10 Mile and Hoover Road area of Warren.

According to authorities, Sledge allegedly assaulted a man at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Roose Elementary School cafeteria. The school is located near 10 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

Police were called to the school to respond to the attack. They arrived and found the victim, a 47-year-old Center Line man. Medics later took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers learned in a preliminary investigation that the victim went to the school to attend a Cub Scout meeting. He and a woman got into an argument about her parking in a space for the handicapped without a permit, police said.

Detectives said the victim went to the meeting inside the school's cafeteria after the fight. Shortly after, the woman called a relative, later identified as Sledge, and told him about the argument.

Police said Sledge came to the school, went inside and approached the victim. The suspect allegedly told the victim he was armed, threatened him and punched him in the head. The victim was knocked unconscious, according to officials.

Sledge then left the cafeteria, got into a vehicle and drove away, they said.

Anyone with information about Sledge's whereabouts should call Warren Police at (586) 574-4700.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez