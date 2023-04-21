Court of Appeals: Mayor Jim Fouts ineligible for reelection

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is ineligible to run for a fifth term as mayor, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on Friday.

Fouts has been mayor of Michigan's third biggest city since getting elected in 2007. He had sought a fifth term despite term limits for the city only allowing for three.

Voters approved a maximum of five, four-year terms for mayor in 2016. Voters approved an amendment to the city charter in 2020 that changed term limits for mayor to three, four-year terms.

A lower judge issued an opinion in March after Fouts filed to run again that said language addressing years served prior to the 2020 amendment is not clear in the city charter or the actual proposal section on the ballot.

The Court of Appeals is ordering Fouts be disqualified as a candidate.

anichols@detroitnews.com