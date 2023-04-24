Man wanted for assault at Warren Cub Scouts meeting surrenders to police

Warren — A 26-year-old man who was on the lam after he allegedly assaulted another man during a Cub Scouts meeting last week turned himself in to authorities Monday, police officials said.

Tyrone Sledge was charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office last week with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony, in connection with the April 18 incident. After he was charged, police urged him to surrender.

Sledge was arraigned on the assault charge in Warren's 37th District Court before Judge Steve Bieda, who imposed a $250,000 bond, ordered Sledge to wear a GPS tether and insisted that he avoid contact with either the victim or Roose Elementary School, where the alleged assault happened.

Sledge allegedly punched a 47-year-old Center Line man in the cafeteria of the school near 10 Mile and Ryan roads, where the scout meeting was being held, police said. Medics took the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Warren police said Monday the incident was sparked over a "minor argument."

"Investigators learned that Sledge arrived at Roose Elementary School ... entered the cafeteria, and approached a male victim who had been involved in a minor argument with a female relative of Sledge’s in the parking lot prior to the start of the meeting," the Warren police release said.

"Sledge allegedly advised the victim he was armed and threatened the victim before punching the victim in the head as the Cub Scout Meeting was in progress," according to the release. "The victim lost consciousness as a result of this assault. Sledge then fled the scene in a vehicle."

After Sledge turned himself in Monday, he "was taken into custody without incident," according to the release.

"Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers and the input from witnesses on scene, investigators were able to identify Sledge and obtain charges against him in less than 24 hours after the incident," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN