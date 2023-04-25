Fire leads to evacuation at Warren apartment building

The Detroit News

Warren officials are investigating a blaze Tuesday that damaged several units at an apartment building and prompted an evacuation.

Crews were called to the 29000 block of Lund around 5:15 p.m. on a report about flames in a unit, said Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams.

The blaze appeared to have started in a kitchen and was extinguished within 12 minutes, he said.

The apartment and others suffered smoke and water damage, but the extent was not yet clear, McAdams said.

Authorities evacuated the building, which had about eight units, the commissioner said. Some residents did not appear to have returned home from work at the time, he said.

No injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital, McAdams said.