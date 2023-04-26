2 charged in armed robbery of hair stylist at Warren salon

Two Eastpointe men accused of robbing a hair stylist at a Warren salon last week have been charged with armed robbery.

David Edmunds, 57, and Bubbie Tillman, 60, were arraigned Tuesday on one count of armed robbery, a felony, in 37th District Court in Warren, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Edmunds and Tillman are accused of robbing the Menzie Salon & Spa on Ryan Road near Nine Mile on Saturday.

Authorities said Edmunds went into the business and asked the male victim for a haircut. The victim referred him to another stylist to make an appointment.

Police said Edmunds then pulled out a gun and demanded all of the victim's money. The victim complied and the suspect left the salon.

The victim watched Edmunds through a window run into the parking lot and got into a white Jeep.

He later told police that he recognized the Jeep and that it belonged to Bubbie Tillman. He also said that he and Tillman were in a dispute a few weeks before the robbery.

A judge set Edmund's bond at $750,000 and ordered him to undergo a mental health assessment and wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

Meanwhile, Tillman's bond was set at $850,000. The judge also set the same bond conditions of a mental health evaluation and GPS tether for Tillman if he posts bond.

The judge also scheduled the next court appearance for both Edmunds and Tillman, a probable cause conference, for May 9.

