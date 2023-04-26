2 kids poked by needles while sorting recyclables at Sterling Hts. school

Two elementary school students were poked by a needle in a recycling bin while working on an Earth Day project, Warren Consolidated Schools officials said.

Robert Livernois, the district's superintendent, informed parents about the incident in a letter sent home to them Tuesday.

He said the students at Margaret Black Elementary in Sterling Heights were sorting plastic caps and lids they collected to be recycled when it happened.

On Monday, two students "reported that they were poked and/or scratched by something," he said in the letter. "After review by the teacher, it was discovered that some of the (collection) boxes had plastic caps that are used to cover a lancet, which is a very small pin-like needle used by diabetics to prick their skin to draw a blood sample.

"Our investigation also revealed that someone likely had donated several of these lancet caps and must have inadvertently included the lancets themselves in the collection boxes," the letter said.

The superintendent said teachers notified the district nurse as soon as the students reported the incident who evaluated them. All sorting of the lids and caps was stopped and the collection boxes were removed from the school, he added.

"I want the community to know that we take this matter very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," Livernois said in his letter.

