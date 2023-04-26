Michigan lawmakers meet with Air Force secretary on future of Selfridge fighters

Washington ― Michigan lawmakers met Wednesday with Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III to continue to press him for a follow-on fighter aircraft mission for Selfridge Air National Guard base in Macomb County to eventually replace that base's A-10 squadron.

Michigan's congressional delegation and state officials have been actively pursuing a new fighter mission for Selfridge in a bid to ensure the base's long-term future. The Air Force intends to retire the aging A-10 Warthogs, the heart of Selfridge's mission, in the next decade, if not earlier.

Lawmakers taking part Wednesday afternoon in the meeting convened by U.S. Sens. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, were Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing; U.S Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia; and John James, R-Farmington Hills. Peters touted the base's "top notch" capabilities.

"We had a productive conversation and reiterated the Air Force must make good on their long-term commitments to Michigan," Peters said in a statement after the meeting. "Through my roles on the Appropriations and Armed Services committees, I’ll continue to hold them accountable to their pledge and fight to deliver federal investments at Selfridge ― including a push for a new fighter mission.”

James, whose district includes the Harrison Township base, said Kendall made no promises on a future fighter platform for Selfridge, but the congressman said that it has been beneficial to show the state's delegation speaking with one voice about the strategic and unique assets of the base, as they did in a letter sent to Kendall earlier this year that James co-led with the senators.

"The delegation has been in lockstep with making sure that we have another fighter mission to replace the A-10 at Selfridge," James told The Detroit News after the meeting. "The first things we were able to confirm is that the A-10 has a couple years, but the A-10s' years are numbered."

When pressed by the delegation, Kendall indicated that if lawmakers in Congress are able to provide funds in addition to President Joe Biden's budget request for aircraft, then Selfridge "would be in a better position than not" to receive those aircraft, such as the F-15EX or F-35, though the Air Force couldn't formally promise those to Michigan, James said.

"We have submitted requests for both of those aircraft, and we will not relent on a fighter mission for Selfridge. That is something that everyone needs to know. We will not relent. I have I personally put in the request for additional funds above the president's budget request, and that has the full support of the delegation and both senators, save one representative," he said.

"One thing that gave us hope is the Air Force is planning to to grow the Air Force, and they're going to need places to put these aircraft. So we did get some assurance that is not a matter of if but when. But, as we all believe, when the last A-10 leaves Selfridge, they're better doggone well be a fighter already on the ground there."

James also said lawmakers discussed the Air Force's future needs for cyber defense, artificial intelligence for hypersonic defense, missile parts, and research and development opportunities where Michigan's defense sector could play a role.

The meeting on Capitol Hill comes after the Air Force last month made final its decision to skip over Selfridge to base its international training center for the F-35 fighter aircraft in Arkansas at Ebbing Air National Guard Base. That decision had been widely anticipated but was still disappointing to Michigan officials.

“The men and women who serve at Michigan’s military installations are the finest in all of the armed forces — they're simply second to none,” Stabenow said in a statement after the meeting. “Today, we met with Secretary Kendall to reiterate our support for Selfridge and emphasize the need for a new, long-term fighter mission to help our military meet current and future national security challenges.”

Lawmakers say a next-generation fighter mission like the F-15EX or F-35 would help ensure that the base would stay open long term and remain part of the community, where it supports an estimated 5,000 jobs and makes an estimated $850 million in economic impact statewide, according to state figures.

James noted there's a more "well-defined" plan from the Air Force to replace the KC-135 re-fueling aircraft at Selfridge with KC-46s. But Selfridge and an A-10 base in Maryland are the last two Air National Guard bases that still need a clear recapitalization plan for their fighters, he said.

"The goal here is to say, 'Hey, look, you have a pretty well-defined plan for the tankers, you have a pretty well-defined plan for some of the fighters, but as new ones become available, we want to be first on the list," James said.

In an effort to entice the military to invest in Selfridge long term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously pledged to Kendall nearly $100 million in state tax dollars to upgrade the facilities like lengthening the runway at Selfridge if the Air Force replaces the A-10 there with a "future" fighter mission.

The Michigan delegation wrote to Kendall about Selfridge in February, urging him to replace the A-10 squadron there with a long-term fighter mission. The letter was led by James, Peters and Stabenow.

The delegation got a letter in response last month from Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Edwin Oshiba, who said the Air Force "is committed to considering each location impacted by the A-10 divestment as a potential location for future missions of national importance."

"My staff is closely examining this situation and will provide you an update as more information or opportunities become available," Oshiba said.

The Air Force for years has tried to retire the A-10, which was designed in the 1970s, arguing it wouldn't survive a high-end war against adversaries like Russia and China. The A-10s' mission is close-air support, or providing firepower from the air to target hostile forces in close proximity to friendly troops.

Congress since 2014 had repeatedly blocked the Pentagon from divesting the A-10 fleet, arguing the planes were ideally suited for the theaters in Iraq and Afghanistan. That ended last year.

That's when lawmakers for the first time let the service move forward with retiring 21 A-10s based in Indiana, which are to be replaced with F-16s. The Air Force this spring proposed a budget that aims to retire 44 more A-10s.

Moolenaar, who participated in Wednesday's meeting, is Michigan's only member of the House Appropriations Committee and could play a key role in Selfridge's future.

"Michigan has a vital role in national security for America. Our state has important training grounds for our allies and crucial manufacturing sites that keep the economy going," Moolenaar said. "Selfridge is making new investments in its capabilities and stands ready to support the Air Force as it keeps our country safe."

In response to the initial Ebbing decision in 2021, Peters held up Senate consideration of Kendall's nomination, as well as those of nine other Department of Defense nominees.

He only lifted those holds after receiving in writing a commitment from Air Force leadership to retain and modernize the squadron of A-10s at Selfridge for at least the next decade, “into the 2030s and beyond,” according to a copy of the letter.

