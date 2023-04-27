Warren middle school student stops bus after driver passes out

Mark Hicks

The Detroit News

A quick-thinking Warren Consolidated Schools seventh grader helped prevent a bus crash Wednesday after the driver passed out, district officials said.

The driver had been transporting students home from Carter Middle School then "became lightheaded and lost consciousness while the bus was traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road," Superintendent Robert Livernois said in a statement.

The seventh grader "saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident," he said.

The statement did not identify the student or the bus driver.

The Warren police and fire departments responded and tended to the driver, Livernois said. The students were loaded onto another bus to head home.

"The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts," the superintendent said.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty identified the youth as Dillon Reeves.

The city is "very proud of our 7th Grade Hero," he said.

"This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident," Lafferty said. "We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!"