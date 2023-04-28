2 teen girls arrested in Macomb Co. after driving stolen vehicles

Two 17-year-old Macomb County girls were arrested last week for driving two Kia vehicles that had been reported stolen, officials said.

Investigators had placed a blue Kia parked on a residential street in Clinton Township under surveillance on April 18, 2023, because it had been reported stolen earlier in the month, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The next day, police watched the car while it was on a residential street in nearby Harrison Township. They saw it with a black Kia, which had also been reported stolen. Deputies put both vehicles under surveillance.

Meanwhile, officers came across a silver Kia at an apartment complex near Harper Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway in Clinton Township that also had been reported stolen.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, according to authorities. Police gave chase, but the pursuit ended when the driver struck a curb and damaged one of the Kia's tires.

The driver pulled the vehicle into a parking lot at 14 Mile and Harper, got out of the car and ran. Deputies chased the driver and caught the suspect, who was later identified as a 17-year-old girl.

Officials said they took the girl to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center to await charges.

During the pursuit, deputies watched as a suspect got into the black Kia and drove to a school on Gratiot near Hall Road in Clinton Township. The suspect exited the vehicle and went into the school.

Deputies contacted the school's police liaison officer and security officer. The 17-year-old girl was removed from class and arrested, officials said.

They contacted the county's Juvenile Justice Center, but were told the facility couldn't take in the suspect. Investigators released the girl and filed a juvenile petition with the county prosecutor's office, they said.

Police later recovered the blue Kia on a residential street in Harrison Township.

