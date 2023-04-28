Girl, 7, seriously injured in Chesterfield Twp. hit-and-run

Chesterfield Township police are asking anyone with information on a hit-and-run Thursday that left a 7-year-old girl with serious injuries to come forward.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to an area on Gratiot Avenue just north of 23 Mile Road for a report of a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to authorities.

Police and medics arrived and found the girl with significant injuries. The girl was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed the 7-year-old and her older sister were crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle, possibly a white or black Kia Optima sedan that is either white or black in color. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled north on Gratiot.

Detectives said the vehicle likely has damage to the front of it.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspected driver should call Chesterfield Township Police at (586) 949-3426.

