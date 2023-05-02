3,600 DTE customers without power in Macomb Co. Tuesday morning

Nearly 3,700 DTE customers in Macomb County are without power Tuesday morning, though the cause is unclear.

The customers are in Anchor Bay Harbor and New Baltimore. They've been without power since 8:30 a.m., according to DTE Energy's outage map.

DTE expects to restore power by 11:00 a.m., according to the utility's outage map. The cause was not listed on the map.

Two smaller outages affecting 339 customers nearby in Anchorville began around the same time and DTE cited an equipment problem as the cause.

DTE provides power to southeast Michigan and the utility received large amounts of public backlash when winter storms left over 500,000 customers without power in February. Some customers did not get their power restored for over a week.

