Clinton Township man in 2022 fatal crash sentenced to 40-60 years in prison

Mark Hicks

A Clinton Township man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of a passenger in a crash while fleeing police.

A jury in March convicted Jason Brilla of second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle on suspended license causing death and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Warren police tried to stop the vehicle Brilla was driving on May 2, 2022, but he sped off, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, said the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Brilla fled from the vehicle on foot before officers apprehended him, authorities reported.

The passenger, Jennel Castro, later died.

On Tuesday, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Brilla to 40-60 years on the second-degree murder charge. He received 1-2 years for the assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer charge.

The sentences are concurrent.

“Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their efforts in attempting to save the victim as well as their investigation, the Macomb County jury who convicted Brilla and Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski for sentencing him," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

"I hope the family can start the healing and closure processes after this terrible incident."