Roseville man convicted of criminal sexual conduct sentenced to 55 years in prison

A Roseville man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in a Macomb County criminal sexual conduct case involving children, the Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Shannon Jones, 45, was sentenced Tuesday on eight counts by Macomb County Circuit Court Visiting Judge James Chylinski.

In March, a county jury convicted Jones in 35 minutes after a four-day trial conducted by assistant prosecuting attorney Lisa Lozen and former assistant prosecuting attorney Molly Zappitell.

Prosecutors allege that from September 2018 through December 2018, Jones assaulted two girls, ages 6 and 8, when he lived with their mother.

When Jones later fled to Alabama, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office extradited him in December 2020.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Jones in Birmingham, Alabama, in July 2021 to stand trial in Macomb County.

Jone was convicted of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree CSC and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In a statement Friday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido thanked the judge for "making sure this predator is in prison for the rest of his life so our children are safe. Thank you to the Roseville Police Department for investigating this case and the U.S. Marshals for returning the defendant back to Macomb County to stand trial."

