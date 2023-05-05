St. Clair Shores to unveil new pier at Blossom Heath Park Saturday

St. Clair Shores officials Saturday will officially open the recently upgraded pier on Lake St. Clair at the city's Blossom Heath Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at 2 p.m. during the Big Brew Fest event, which runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The park is located on Jefferson Avenue between Nine Mile and 10 Mile roads.

"The new pier provides the community more access to the lake," Mayor Kip Walby said. "Not everyone in St. Clair Shores owns a boat or lives on the water. Many people say they would like to be able to see more of the water and this provides access to do that."

He said it offers visitors "a beautiful view of the water, the shoreline and the nearby marinas where you'll be able to see boats coming in and going out."

The new "Blossom Heath Activity Pier" pier is about 1,600 feet long and extends 396 feet into the lake from the shoreline. It also has shade structures and benches. In addition, the pier's railing has lower sections for wheelchair access. Furthermore, a part of the area under the pier was left open for fish to swim through.

The project cost more than $8 million and was paid for with funding from the city's Tax Increment Finance Authority and general fund, the mayor said. Construction started about 18 months ago.

Walby said there was a quay where the pier is but it was removed to make room for the new one.

"Everyone is ecstatic about how it turned out," he said. "Everyone on the city council loves it and I think it will be a real destination in our community."

The new pier is open to the general public, but only city residents will be able to use the parking lot closest to it.

The mayor said he hopes to see people walking along the pier, fishing, reading books, sketching and other activities. He also said there are tables perfect for playing checkers, chess, backgammon or other games while enjoying the lake.

"It's not just a fishing pier," he said. "It's an activity pier."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez