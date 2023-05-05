2 Detroit police officers among those charged in Roseville home invasion

Two Detroit police officers and a third woman have been charged in connection with a home invasion in Roseville, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Prosecutors allege that the officers, Brianna Cabano and Dayna Sears, and a third woman, Colleen Compton, went to the home of another city officer on April 11 and forced entry into his residence.

The three women allegedly destroyed his home and stole his property, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Cabano, 29, of Auburn Hills, and Compton, 29, of Warren, were each charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000-$20,000 and larceny in a building.

Sears, 21, of Southfield was charged with second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000-$20,000, larceny in a building and accessory after the fact to a felony.

District Court Judge Alyia Hakim gave each suspect a $5,000 bond.

All three women have a preliminary exam scheduled for June 14 at 8:30 am in front of Roseville District Court Judge Kathleen Tocco.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said it is his duty to hold all individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their profession or position of authority.

"The crime of home invasion is a serious offense and the fact that the defendants in this case are police officers only amplifies the severity of their actions," Lucido said. "We will pursue justice with the utmost integrity and impartiality, ensuring that the law is upheld and justice is served for the victims of this crime."

The two officers charged were suspended with pay, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a representative for the Detroit Police Department. Police Chief James White recommended that the Board of Police Commissioners suspend both officers without pay following the criminal charges.

