Westbound Interstate 696 is closed at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville due to a crash Friday, officials said.

State police said the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. and involved a wrong-way driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists should seek an alternate route and traffic is being routed off at Gratiot, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez