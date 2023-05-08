Jackson man charged with murder in fatal wrong way crash on I-696 in Macomb County

A Jackson man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal crash that occurred while he was allegedly driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 696.

Macomb County prosecutors said Stephano Nabors, 40, was driving east on westbound I-696 on May 5 when he crashed head-on into a vehicle near Gratiot Avenue, killing the driver, who prosecutors identified as 63-year-old Steven Vannorstrand of Harper Woods.

Prior to hitting the vehicle head-on, Nabors also allegedly collided with a vehicle near Couzens Road, causing it to roll over, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He also nearly hit a Michigan State Police patrol car head-on.

Troopers followed Nabors after he almost hit them until he crashed with the vehicle near Gratiot Avenue. Vannorstrand was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nabors was charged with second-degree murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, driving with a suspended license and fleeing or eluding police. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

"Thank you to the Michigan State Police for risking their lives to stop this driver. The defendant's reckless decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol resulted in a tragic and senseless loss of life," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement. "Driving the wrong way on I-696 demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others on the road. We will vigorously pursue justice for the victim and his family."

He was arraigned in 39A District Court in Roseville Monday. His bond was set at $1 million cash. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference May 17.