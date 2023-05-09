Macomb mother enters plea in child's heroin overdose

A New Haven mother pleaded no contest in connection with her 1-year-old daughter overdosing on heroin last summer, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Anita Vasquez was driving in Roseville on July 23 when she flagged down a patrol car for her daughter's medical emergency, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"Later it was determined that the one-year-old ingested heroin from her mother’s purse," according to the release.

The girl survived after receiving emergency care, officials said.

Vasquez has been charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, a four-year felony; third-degree child abuse, a two-year felony; and fourth-degree child abuse, a one-year misdemeanor.

“This is a tragic case where a one year old child’s life was put in danger as a result of her mother’s actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "The defendant’s behavior could have resulted in the child’s death. It is our duty to hold the mother accountable for her actions, especially when it comes to the safety and well-being of a child."

She entered a plea Monday in front of Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Faunce.

Vasquez remains in the Macomb County Jail. Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 22.