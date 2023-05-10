Ex-Fraser IT director charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from city

The city of Fraser's former IT director has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from the city, according to prosecutors.

Michele Kwiatkowski allegedly used Fraser's American Express credit card to buy personal items from January 2016 through 2020, according to a press release from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido's office. She was caught after the city requested Michigan State Police investigate her purchases on the city credit card.

Kwiatkowski was charged in April in Roseville's 39th District Court. She was given a $5,000 personal bond.

“Public corruption strikes at the very heart of our democracy, eroding public trust and undermining the rule of law," said Lucido in a statement. "When individuals in positions of public trust use their power for personal gain, they betray the public they serve. This brazen conduct cannot and will not be tolerated in Macomb County."

Elias Muawad, Kwiatkowski’s attorney, said he would be doing his own review of the financial records. He said he and Kwiatkowski need to figure out if all the credit card charges prosecutors claim to be Kwiatkowski’s were actually made by her.

Kwiatkowski filed two employment discrimination lawsuits against the city in 2017 and 2019, both of which ended in settlements outside of court. Muawad said he wonders why an alleged credit card issues were not resolved then.

If convicted, Kwiatlowski faces up to 20 years in prison. A preliminary exam is scheduled for June 21.

