Macomb County proposes new jail intake center for mentally ill inmates

Mount Clemens — Macomb County officials announced Thursday plans for a new central intake and assessment center for county jail inmates that focuses on helping and assessing individuals with mental health issues.

The new intake center will renovate and expand existing parts of the county jail and is projected to cost $228 million and add 210 new medical beds for inmates who need to detox or have acute or subacute mental health needs, county officials said.

Court-ordered competency exams have doubled in Michigan since 2010, and many individuals in crisis end up in jails waiting months for these exams due to a nationwide shortage of psychiatrists and mental health professionals.

Jail is sometimes the first place people in crisis connect with medical professionals, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said at a Thursday news conference. Conducting psychiatric evaluations in jails can potentially save money and reduce overcrowding, he said.

"The unfortunate reality is jails have somewhat become the new location for people with severe mental health issues and concerns," said Hackel, who is a former county sheriff.

The Macomb County jail in Mount Clemens was built in the 1950s, Hackel said. All but three Macomb County police agencies bring arrested people to the jail, which wasn't constructed to help inmates with mental health or substance use issues, the executive said.

Most general population inmates are housed in the jail's tower, which has 900 beds and will receive some upgrades under the county's proposal. Other sections of the jail that are no longer functional, such as the rehabilitation center, will be renovated and replaced with the new central intake assessment center.

All intake and booking will take place in the new assessment center as well as medical examinations. The three-story building will include blocks specifically designed for the detoxification of inmates, those with mental health issues and the general jail population.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office already contracts with a vendor to provide medical and mental health services in the jail but the demand is great, Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. Additional resources and support are needed, he added.

It is unclear if staffing levels at the jail will change since several officer-intensive facilities, such as the rehabilitation center, will be replaced with the new intake center, Hackel said.

"It's about the type of staffing we're going to be providing," Hackel said. "I think that's going to be the difference coming to the new facility to help do those assessments."

Correctional officers do conduct basic screenings during inmate intake but upgrading the mental health programming is just as important as improving the jail's brick-and-mortar facilities, the executive said.

"What we're looking at is for the first time ever an opportunity to have somebody there with the expertise in that facility that goes beyond just the basics," Hackel said. "What's really important is making sure that we have the programming part of that tied into this because that's what's really going to have the impact on the people that are coming into this facility."

Macomb County Community Mental Health is looking to expand its crisis continuum and crisis stabilization programming as well as help for inmates returning to the community, CEO Dave Pankotai said at the news conference.

"Our goal is to keep people out of the jail and out of our local emergency departments as much as possible," Pankotai said. "A number of people could be diverted someplace else."

Everyone will be evaluated at the jail's new intake center but if an individual's primary issue is related to mental health or substance use, there should be an alternative facility to divert them to Pankotai said. They are scouting locations for this 24-hour facility for community members in crisis and are considering repurposing the Juvenile Justice Center, he said.

If someone has been identified as a danger to society they will still be housed in the jail, Hackel said. But, if they have a mental health issue their care will still be managed during their time awaiting a trial or sentencing, he added.

The plans are expected to cost the county about $170 million and will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for approval next week, Hackel said. Approximately $128 million would come from surplus funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, which must be dedicated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The remaining $42 million would come from the county's general fund.

Hackel's office will present plans for the new physical facility to the finance committee on Tuesday while plans that include programming updates will be presented Wednesday. County officials hope the makes a decision on Thursday.

"Once we have the approvals, we will start working with programming pieces that we can do now within the facility and within the community as well as moving forward with the remaining construction piece of the jail facility," said Vicki Wolber, Macomb County deputy executive.

At least a year of planning and design for the new facility is necessary before construction can begin, Wolber said. Work will likely being by the end of 2024 or 2025.

"I think this is going to be one that's going to set the tone for other county jails throughout the entire state and possibly throughout the country," Hackel said.

About $50 million in state money has also been requested, Hackel said. Some inmates in the Macomb County jail are sentenced to state prisons and the new facility and programming could help with this intake process, Hackel said.

"We're going to be able to... not only hand off the prisoner but hand off a document that tells and talks about the story of the individual and the issues that may be surrounding this person's well-being both medically and mental health wise," Hackel said. "That helps them better assess somebody, the minute they get their doors."

hmackay@detroitnews.com