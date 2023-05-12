$1M bond for alleged Center Line drug dealer charged with possessing kilo of fentanyl

Warren — An alleged drug dealer was charged with several felonies after police officials said Friday they caught him with a kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun and a stolen rifle.

Dionte Carson, 40, of Center Line faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the charges levied Friday in Warren's 37th District Court. The charges include delivery and manufacturing of fentanyl and cocaine and maintaining a drug house.

Bond was set at $1 million.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, undercover officers made arrangements to purchase fentanyl from Carson at various locations in the City of Warren," Warren police said in a statement.

After a Wednesday drug purchase, Carson was arrested, according to the release.

"During a search of Carson, officers located a Glock firearm and crack cocaine. Investigators then obtained and executed search warrants at residences affiliated to Carson in the City of Detroit and the City of Center Line," the release said. "Inside the Detroit residence, officers located approximately one kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine, two narcotic presses, a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen assault rifle, and 3 other firearms. Investigators also seized equipment used to manufacture false identification cards."

Authorities also found banking paperwork and a "sizeable amount" of money at Carson’s Center Line residence, according to the release.

“There is no telling how many lives were saved thanks to the seizure of such a large quantity of fentanyl and other drugs," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Friday. "The DEA has confirmed that this one kilogram of fentanyl could have potentially caused the death of 500,000 people. I commend the Prosecutor’s Office and Judge for issuing the appropriate charges and bond. The arrest and charges should send a message that drug trafficking in the City of Warren will not be tolerated."

A not guilty plea was entered at Carson's arraignment.

His next court date is scheduled for June 1.