Chesterfield Twp. police arrest suspect in hit-and-run of 7-year-old girl

A 28-year-old New Haven man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run last month in Chesterfield Township that left a seven-year-old girl with significant injuries.

They also said they impounded the Kia K5 believed to be the vehicle involved in the crash.

Detectives said the suspect is cooperating and they plan to submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office next week.

Officials said the victim is at home with her family and expected to recover.

Chesterfield Township police were called at about 9 p.m. on April 27 to an area on Gratiot Avenue just north of 23 Mile Road for a report of a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, they said.

Police and medics arrived and found the girl with significant injuries. The girl was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed the 7-year-old and her older sister were crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle, possibly a white or black Kia Optima sedan. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled north on Gratiot.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspected driver should call Chesterfield Township Police at (586) 949-3426.

