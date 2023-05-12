MACOMB COUNTY

Warren 7th grader who saved school bus given a key to the city

Hannah Mackay
The Detroit News
The Warren seventh grader whose quick thinking and action saved a school bus full of his classmates after the driver had a medical emergency was awarded a key to the city on Thursday.

Dillon Reeves, 13, was riding a bus home from Carter Middle School with 65 other students on April 26 when the bus driver lost consciousness. Reeves ran to her side and took control of the steering wheel while pumping the brakes.

An image from the bus video where a driver loss consciousness and a 7th grader Dillon Reeves, 13 took control of the bus Wednesday afternoon in Warren Michigan on April 27, 2023.

Reeves saved more than 60 lives and prevented property damage, Warren Mayor James Fouts said in a news release. Reeves and his family were surprised in the Mayor's Office at Warren City Hall Thursday afternoon when he was honored with a key to the city.

Reeves has previously expressed interest in becoming a police officer when he grows up and was also appointed Warren Police Commissioner for a day, Fouts said.

Reeves also received a limo ride to dinner with his family at Andiamo Italia restaurant in Warren.

