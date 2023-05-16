2 accused of stealing frozen fish from Warren warehouse charged

Two Warren men accused of stealing frozen fish from a food warehouse have been charged, officials said Tuesday.

Erwin Wilson, 30, and Michael Mitchell, 50, were arraigned on charges in 37th District Court in Warren in connection with the alleged theft, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Wilson was charged Friday with embezzlement-less than $100,000, a 15-year felony. A judge set Wilson's bond at $20,000 and scheduled his next court date for next week Thursday.

Also Friday, Mitchell was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, a five-year felony. A judge set Mitchell's bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court date for next week Thursday as well.

Prosecutors said Wilson last week Thursday allegedly stole frozen fish from Lipari Foods warehouse in Warren. He then allegedly loaded the fish into a Cadillac Escalade.

Warren police pulled the Escalade over. During the traffic stop, they spoke to Mitchell and found the frozen fish, officials said.

