2 arrested, dog shot and killed after alleged Roseville home invasion

Two men are in custody and a dog is dead after being shot by a police officer following a break-in at a Roseville home Monday, officials said.

Roseville police said officers were called at about 9 p.m. Monday to a home in the 17000 Block of Martin Road between Gratiot Avenue and Groesbeck Highway for a report of a home invasion. Police were told two men armed with a knife broke into a home, threatened one of its residents and demanded money.

Investigators said the victim escaped from the assailants, ran to a neighbor's home and called 911. They said the suspects fled from the home before officers arrived.

Officers used a canine unit to track the suspects and the search led them to a home in the 27000 block of Bohn Street, a half mile south of the home invasion, police said.

Authorities said officers saw possible evidence of the break-in on Martin outside of the home on Bohn Street. They spoke to the people inside the home and ultimately arrested a suspect without incident.

As officers were taking the suspect into custody, officials said, a brown dog exited the home and aggressively charged the police canine officer and his canine partner. The officer fired a shot at the brown dog and it died from the injury, police said.

Meanwhile, the second suspect refused to leave the home, police said. A tactical team and a crisis negotiator were called. After making contact with the suspect over the phone, he surrendered to police.

The two men were taken to the Macomb County Jail to await charges, authorities said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez