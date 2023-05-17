Michigan Supreme Court denies Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' bid for reelection

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court decided Wednesday not to take up an appeal aimed at reviving the bid of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts for a fifth term, meaning the longtime political figure is poised to lose his position leading the state's third largest city at year's end.

On April 21, the state Court of Appeals ruled that Fouts was ineligible to seek another term in 2023 because of an amendment to the city charter in 2020 that set term limits for mayor at three, four-year terms. Fouts and his supporters had argued the term limit standard shouldn't be applied retroactively and "the clock began to run on the date the statute was enacted."

But in a one-page order on Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court denied an application from Warren City Clerk Sonja Buffa and the Warren Election Commission to appeal the the lower court's decision.

The Michigan Supreme Court's order said it was not "persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this court."

The Warren City Council member Ronald Papandrea and couil are the plaintiffs who challenged the mayor's eligibility.

“I applaud today’s decision of the Supreme Court because it upholds the will of the Warren residents who voted overwhelmingly for term limits," Warren City Council President and mayoral candidate Patrick Green said in a Wednesday statement.

"Government and government officials are not above the law. We would not have these lawsuits if we had officials that followed the law. This costly litigation was unnecessary because the voters spoke loudly and clearly at ballot box.”

The Warren Clerk Sonja Buffa and the Warren Elections Commission decided to appeal the Court of Appeals' decision to Michigan's highest court, a move that was criticzed Wednesday by City Council Secretary Mindy Moore.

"The City Clerk and Election Commission decided their loyalty was with other politicians and not the voters," Moore said in a statement. "We have had so much unnecessary litigation in Warren because city officials are ignoring our charter and laws. We take an oath to uphold these laws and once again the courts have vindicated the city council’s position standing up for the residents.”

Fouts has been Warren's mayor since getting elected in 2007, after serving on the City Council for 26 years.

In April, Fouts told The Detroit News in April that he was "extremely disappointed" with the Court of Appeals decision in which he said the three-judge panel arrived at an "implausible conclusion that clearly contradicts the lower court's opinion." The court is attempting to "legislate the election results in November," he said at the time.

Voters approved a maximum of five, four-year terms for mayor in 2016. Voters approved an amendment to the city charter in 2020 that changed term limits for mayor to three, four-year terms.

The three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously agreed that the charter prohibited Fouts from running for a fifth term.

"The Council has shown that it has a clear legal right to the correct application of the charter language, that the city election defendants have a clear legal duty to not certify Mayor Fouts for the ballot," according to the ruling by Court of Appeals Judges Mark Cavanagh, Elizabeth Gleicher and Colleen O’Brien. "The circuit court therefore abused its discretion in denying the Council’s requested writ of mandamus precluding defendants from certifying Mayor Fouts as a candidate."

Fouts announced he was running for reelection in February.

The remaining candidates on the ballot who are competing to replace Fouts are Papandrea, Green, Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard and state Rep. Lori Stone.

Papandrea, a self-proclaimed ally of Fouts and mayoral candidate, told The News in April he wanted a clear answer about whether Fouts could run for reelectioncan run, so that if he couldn’t, someone else can file before the deadline. The deadline to file was April 25.

“I tell people that I'm there as a backup in case something happens to him," said Papandrea, who has criticized other council members who oppose Fouts. "I just can't let these guys who have trashed my city for four years get away with it in any way, shape or form.”

Warren's City Council and the mayor have found themselves at the center of controversy in recent years, from accusations that Fouts said racist and sexist statements in a series of audio recordings to the lawsuits the council and Fouts have filed against each other over their powers in city government, including the budget.

