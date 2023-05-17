Roseville police seek suspect in woman's fatal stabbing

Roseville police are searching for a man who stabbed and killed a woman early Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to an area on Gratiot Avenue near Masonic Road for a report of an unresponsive woman, they said. Police arrived and found the victim with several stab wounds to her body.

In a statement, police said they are treating her death as a homicide and working with their counterparts from the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

They also said they are looking for a suspect in the stabbing, a male with short blonde hair, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 pounds and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and brown pants.

Investigators said they believe the suspect is armed with a 4-inch fixed-blade-style hunting knife with a black handle and black blade. They also believe he was traveling in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR with a chrome front end.

Officials said the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him or the fatal stabbing should call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 777-6700.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez