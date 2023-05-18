Macomb Twp. woman accused of pointing gun at woman in argument over dogs

A Macomb Township woman accused of pointing a gun at another woman after an argument over a dog has been charged, officials said.

Angela Andrews, 33, was arraigned Wednesday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, a four-year felony, and possession of a firearm during a felony, a two-year felony, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for May 30, 2023.

Prosecutors said that Andrews and the victim on Tuesday got into an argument over their dogs. During the argument, Andrews allegedly went into her house, retrieved a firearm and then pointed it at the victim.

