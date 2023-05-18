Warren's Fouts calls court-denied reelection bid a 'profound disappointment'

Warren — Mayor Jim Fouts said Thursday the Michigan Supreme Court's ruling not to hear an appeal allowing him to seek reelection for a fifth term leading Michigan's third largest city was a "profound disappointment" and a "manipulation" of the election process, but said he has no desire to run for another position now.

Making his first public comments since Wednesday's ruling, Fouts said at a press conference at Warren City Hall that he plans to make electing a new mayor and council his priority during his final seven months in office. The current council asked the courts to throw the mayor off the ballot because it violated the city charter's term limits.

"The ruling yesterday ... basically solidified the manipulation process of the election," Fouts said. "The point that we wanted the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals to hear, rather than manipulate the election process: Let the people decide. If the people don't like Jim Fouts, out he goes. That is what democracy is all about."

Fouts said all candidates, even presidential ones, have a right to run for office as many times as they want to, although he has no desire to run for any position now. The U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two four-year terms, while the Michigan Constitution limits the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state senators and state representatives to a set number of years in office.

While he will "never say never" to running in the future, the mayor said it is unlikely the term limit decision in Warren will change.

Fouts, who has served as Warren's mayor since 2007 and was previously on city council for 26 years, reaffirmed that he is "not going anywhere." He said he will be happy to stay on the sidelines, rooting on the next mayor of Warren and what he hopes will be a reformed City Council.

"I may no longer be mayor but I am going to continue to speak out for the citizens of Warren and for good, clean government," Fouts said. "I will move on. I may never be an elected official again but the cause goes on."

Fouts was bounced from the ballot after the City Council questioned his eligibility. Among the six candidates competing to replaces Fouts is City Council President Patrick Green who hailed the high court's decision as upholding the will of the people on term limits.

“I applaud today’s decision of the Supreme Court because it upholds the will of the Warren residents who voted overwhelmingly for term limits," Green said in a Wednesday statement.

Others mayoral candidates are Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard, George Dimas, Alfonso King, Scott Cameron Stevens and state Rep. Lori Stone, according to the Macomb County Clerk's Office.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in April that Fouts could not seek another term, citing a 2020 amendment to the city charter that set a three-term limit for the mayor. Warren City Clerk Sonja Buffa and the Warren Election Commission appealed the decision, but the state Supreme Court said it was not persuaded to review the ruling.

Warren voters previously approved a five, four-year term limit in 2016 but later approved an amendment to the city charter in 2020 that lowered the term limit to three years for the mayor. Michigan already has term limits for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, the state House and state Senate. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the 1990s that term limits couldn't be applied to Congress.

The purpose of the 2020 amendment was to make sure the Warren mayor’s term limits were the same as all other city offices, said Jeffrey Schroeder, the attorney for the Warren City Council.

“The courts have also ruled that you don't have a right to run for office,” Schroeder said. “The court said, the people giveth and the people taketh away and that's been the justification for term limits.”

But Fouts argued term limits in Warren's charter shouldn't apply to him since the amendment was enacted while he was already in office and shouldn't be applied retroactively.

Schroeder said that if the law were to be retroactively enforced, Fouts would have been removed from office since he is currently serving his fourth term as mayor.

“The ballot language was very clear. It said that all prior terms or years served prior to the passage of the amendment were included,” said Schroeder, who works for the Bloomfield Hills-based Plunkett Cooney law firm. "It's just false to say that the ballot language wasn't clear."

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia ruled that Fouts could run for a fifth term, stating "there is no specific language in the Charter indicating that prior years served are counted towards the amended term limits" in his opinion.

Both the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals disregarded past court rulings on term limits, Fouts said. Retroactive term limits must be made clear when proposed and the 2020 amendment was not clear, Fouts said.

"If the item is not clear it cannot be legal, it cannot pass," Fouts said. "Why? Because some councils and some elected officials would sneak in a sneaky proposal that wouldn't be clear to the people."

Fouts said the Supreme Court's ruling sets a precedent that is "dangerous" for the people of Michigan and that he has a constitutional right to run for office. He plans to continue efforts on reforming term limits.

"I have a First Amendment right to run and that should supersede the right of the council to put a vague, unclear proposal on (the ballot) that fools the people," Fouts said. "I've had many people tell me 'I voted for but I didn't think it was going to attract you.'"

Fouts called for reforms in the state court system and local government, including electing a new city council and encouraging fair and objective opinions in state courts.

"There should be a strict prohibition from law firms winning wining and dining judges," Fouts said. "We were stuck with the worst council in the history of Warren by far, this is the council from hell."

Fouts said he could not endorse any City Council candidates at City Hall, a public building, but would announce these in the future.

"I will be making an announcement later on about who would be a good candidate for mayor or council," Fouts said.

Some candidates were present at the press conference while one current City Councilman, Watts of District-4, said he was not allowed in. Watts said two property maintenance officers did not let him into Thursday's press conference and he was informed it was invite only.

"My concern is that he's using public property and public time to make a political statement," Watts said.

Schroeder said the city council has "prevailed" in the lawsuit and Watts says he is ready for a change. Watts, who has been on council for three and a half years, said the "dysfunction" between Fouts and the council began because he doesn't want to communicate.

"I'm ready for a change. I'm a lifelong resident and I can tell you this, I've seen the city go down in the last 16 years," Watts said. "We've tried to work with him. ... it's a continual fight."

