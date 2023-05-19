Henry Ford Health prepares to welcome patients to new Macomb hospital tower

Clinton Township — Henry Ford Health System is set to begin transferring patients to a new $265 million wing of its Macomb hospital on Monday, an expansion hospital officials are calling a "historic and transformative step" for the county's health care.

The Janet and Jim Riehl North Tower stands five stories tall with 225,000 square feet of space for 160 private patient rooms. The largest expansion to the hospital since it was built in 1975 and the biggest health care investment in county history, Henry Ford officials say it has been in the works for 13 years and is connected to the main Henry Ford Macomb Hospital on 19 Mile and Dalcoma Drive.

All 160 rooms in the new tower can be converted to intensive care rooms if the demand exceeds the hospital's current capacity, said Henry Ford Macomb Hospital President and CEO Barbara Rossmann. And the additions will increase the hospital's number of intensive care beds from 48 to 60, enhancing the staff's ability to care for critically ill patients.

"All critical care will be in this tower," said Rossmann. "As critical care needs grow as they are in the county, we'll be able to convert any room that we need to in that tower to a critical care space. ... which I assume through the years we will need."

Monday's opening comes nearly two years after Henry Ford Health officially unveiled its expansion plans for the hospital, saying the new tower promised to transform its campus.

On Friday, staff prepared for the coming transfer of 48 critical care beds to the new north tower. Final touches such as arranging furniture and training nurses on how to use new features in private rooms were underway in the otherwise empty wing. The tower will provide cardiovascular, thoracic, trauma, surgical and neurological intensive care to patients, Rossmann said.

Patients will continue to be moved through the next two weeks, by the end of which all floors of the new building will be filled, she said.

"We have a whole team gathered. I mean, we have medical staff, nursing staff, respiratory therapy staff, our rapid response team, anybody and everybody. ... because it's a big deal to move intensive care patients," Rossmann said.

The hospital is the first in Macomb County to make all licensed beds available as private rooms. The rooms increase patient privacy, provide more opportunities for patients' families to be present, help prevent infection between patients and provide more space for staff to work, Rossmann said.

"One of the challenges that we currently have is our rooms are very small, and it's very difficult to have more than one family member in the room at a time," Rossmann said.

Each of the tower's new rooms is outfitted with a roll-out couch for family members to sleep on, along with other features such as sliding bathroom doors, fall mats and chairs to maximize comfort for patients and utility for clinical staff. The new private rooms were built with input from intensive care and medical surgery nurses as well as Henry Ford Health's patient family advisory council.

"We set up a mockup room... (and) we had the staff and we also had our patient family advisory council come through and look at them," said Angela Job, a nursing administrator. "Based on their feedback, we did actually move the wall of our bathroom... reconfigured some of the setup on the headwall of where we're going to be placing the oxygen, the suction, the monitors, the ventilators."

Each of the tower's five floors also has rooms for patients with disabilities and rooms specialized for patients with unique size needs or those that require secure environments. Patients who are at risk for harming themselves will stay in specially designed rooms with encased televisions, non-breakable mirrors, dry-walled ceilings and special door handles, railings and sinks designed to minimize ligature points, Rossmann said.

The hospital's north entrance, powerhouse and loading docks were also all redesigned as part of the expansion project and Henry Ford Health made roadway improvements and built a new secure staff parking lot.

More than 30 new full-time positions have been created to staff the new building, according to the health system. The jobs include nursing, pharmacy, plant operations, supply chain, patient transport, environmental services, food and nutrition services and information services.

When the hospital's existing critical care beds are moved from the south tower to the new north tower, other units will take their place. The "intricate" moving plan is expected to be completed by February 2024, Rossmann said.

"We will be moving units that are not moving into the north tower, they will be moving into what is currently our ICU critical care beds," Rossmann said. "We will be also expanding rooms that are now semi-private and instead of having two patients in those rooms, open them up so there's one patient."

The original proposal for the new tower and other renovations projected costs to be $318 million and included a second phase for renovations in the hospital's central tower, Rossmann said. When Henry Ford Health begins the second phase the goal will be to mimic the environment in the north tower, she said.

"We still have that funding set aside and that will be phase two," Rossmann said. "We are waiting for final approval for that."

Rossmann called the new addition a "historic and transformative step" in Macomb County.

"As I think about Henry Ford Health and Macomb, we are really an integrated system," Rossmann said. "What we've created is the opportunity to enhance what we've been offering into an expanded environment."

The hospital also purchased over 200 pieces of art to display throughout the new tower after more than 270 Michigan-based artists submitted at least 1,300 works for consideration in February.

