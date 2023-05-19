Man arraigned in Roseville, St. Clair Shores stabbings

A 31-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with two random stabbings in Roseville and St. Clair Shores, investigators said.

Shane Burns is charged with eight counts: first degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, disarming a police officer and two counts of felony firearm.

On Wednesday morning, Burns allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in the rib area and slit her throat in the parking lot of Belle Tire on Gratiot in Roseville, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman died from her injuries.

Burns then allegedly drove to the area of 12 Mile and Harper Avenue, where he approached a man waiting at a bus stop, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

He then stabbed the man in the midsection multiple times, according to the release.

"The victim struggled with Burns and after stabbing the victim multiple times, Burns returned to his car and left the scene," officials said.

Police issued an alert for Burns and his vehicle. That afternoon, Warren Police Department’s Special Ops Unit took Burns into custody in the area of Van Dyke and Stephens.

While at the Roseville Police Department, prosecutors said Burns began biting at his wrists.

“An officer ordered him to stop and a struggle ensued, where Burns was able to grab a knife from the officer, slitting his own wrist,” the Prosecutor’s Office wrote.

During a search of Burn’s vehicle, police found a shotgun, 9mm firearm and a large amount of ammunition, according to the release.

“I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Warren Police Department and their Special Ops Unit, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Macomb Auto Theft Squad for identifying and apprehending the defendant," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Friday. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this time. I can assure you justice will be served in this gruesome and horrific crime."

Burns was arraigned Friday in Roseville's 39th District Court in front of visiting Judge William Crouchman.

Bond was set at $10 million cash/surety only.

Burns, who is listed as a Washington Township resident, remained in the Macomb County Jail.

A probable cause hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. May 31. A preliminary exam is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 7 in Roseville District Court.

