Chippewa Valley High dismissed early due to threat investigation

Students at Chippewa Valley High Monday were dismissed early due to a threat, school officials said.

"We are dismissing Chippewa Valley High School students early today while police investigate a threat that was made to a student at the school," the district said in a post on its official Facebook page around 9 a.m. "We decided to do this out of an abundance of caution. All students and staff are safe."

They also said no other Chippewa Valley school is being affected and remain in session for the day.

Clinton Township police are investigating, officials said.

Authorities said the threat was reported to a student early Monday morning from an unknown phone number.

Police were called and the school was placed on lockdown. "In coordination with school officials, the decision was made to dismiss the student body for the day," police said.

Anyone with information about the threat should call Clinton Township Police Detective Decker at (586) 493-7846.

