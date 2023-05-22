Fraser library closed after vehicle crashes into building

The Detroit News

Fraser's public library is closed after a car crashed into the building over the weekend, officials said.

"Due to the library building being hit by a car, we will be closed for the foreseeable future," library officials said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Sunday. "No humans were injured as this was after-hours, but there seems to be extensive building damage and some damage to our items."

No details were available Monday morning about what caused the crash or when exactly it happened.

The library, which is located on 14 Mile at Fruehauf, asks patrons to not use its drop box or return materials at this time. Instead, they ask materials be returned to the public library in Roseville, St. Clair Shores, or Clinton Township.