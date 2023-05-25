Macomb Co. sheriff shares boating safety tips as Memorial Day weekend approaches

Harrison Township — Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham issued a reminder to boaters on Thursday about safety tips to follow on the water on what's expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend on Lake St. Clair.

From packing and wearing sufficient life jackets to anchoring a vessel when stopping for a swim break, taking extra time to follow these safety tips can save lives, Wickersham said.

"Last year unfortunately, in the Macomb County portion of Lake St. Clair, we had two drownings and these drownings could have possibly been avoided if the person had their boat anchored," said Gary Wiegand, a lieutenant with the Sheriff's office Marine Division. "In both situations, they did not deploy an anchor at all. That safety equipment was on the boat, it just wasn't used."

The Macomb County waters of Lake St. Clair cover over 84 miles, Wiegand said. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the boating season in Michigan, and the weather forecast is for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s over the three-day weekend.

"Everybody that has a boat is gonna want to get that boat in the water and get on out there and utilize their vessel," Wickersham said.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Division will have four extra deputies assigned to Lake St. Clair between Memorial Day and Labor Day, in addition to the year-round staff and volunteer marine safety officers, the sheriff said. This weekend specifically there will be between 10 and 12 officers on the water across three to four boats.

"We want people to come on out. We want people to enjoy Lake St. Clair," Wickersham said. "Our deputies will be out there. Our marine safety officers will be out there, and we're making sure that everybody's operating in a safe manner."

While roadways have traffic lights, signs and directional signals, the water does not and Wickersham encouraged everyone to take a boating safety course. A boater safety card is required for everyone operating a personal watercraft born after Dec. 31, 1978. For minors between the ages of 14 and 16, parental supervision is necessary to operate a vessel.

"You learn all the boating laws and rules in that class to keep everybody safe out here," Wiegand said. "Boats don't have brakes, and ... there are no traffic signals. So it's very important to know who has the right of way, how far to stay away from people where the slow, no-wake zones are."

The classes will be offered this summer at the Sheriff's Office, he said.

"The biggest thing is probably careless or reckless operation (of vessels)," Wiegand said. "It's a big lake. There's a lot of room out there in Lake St. Clair. ... If you're driving fast, there's no need to be weaving in and out of other boats."

The penalty for going fast in a no-wake zone is a ticket and financial responsibility for property damage caused by the excessive wake, Wiegand said.

Boating Safety Tips

Boats must be outfitted with enough U.S. Coast Guard-approved type one or type two personal floatation devices, or life jackets, of the proper size and fit for each person on board. All passengers under the age of six are required to wear their life jackets on the boat.

If a boat does not meet these requirements, the operator may be issued a ticket of over $100, although the Sheriff's Office tries to "do law enforcement through education."

"We're not always going to write a ticket a lot of times. We'll we'll try to educate a boat operator," Wiegand said. "Our reserve unit buys an exorbitant amount of life jackets and we'll give them away a lot of times."

Boaters also must carry a type four, throwable personal flotation device that looks like a ring. It can be thrown to swimmers who are struggling and in danger of drowning. Boat operators should always drop anchor when stopping to swim. All boats must also have a working, unexpired and fully charged fire extinguisher on-board.

hmackay@detroitnews.com