Warren police seize a kilogram of fentanyl during traffic stop

Warren — A traffic stop for obstructed vision and defective equipment resulted in officers seizing more than a kilogram of fentanyl and other drugs, leading to charges that could put the 40-year-old motorist in prison for life, police said Thursday.

The traffic stop happened Tuesday "in the afternoon hours" near 8 Mile and Hoover, when Warren police officer David Krajewski pulled over a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Cymone Dorsey of Grosse Pointe, Warren Police said in a Thursday press release.

"A query of Dorsey confirmed that he had an invalid driver's license as well as outstanding traffic warrants. Dorsey was placed under arrest without incident for the driving offense and outstanding warrants," the release said. "During a search of the interior of the Jeep, officers located a tote bag which contained numerous bags of suspected narcotics."

In the bag, officers found more than a kilogram of fentanyl, 554 grams of methamphetamine, more than 270 grams of cocaine, along with "narcotic packaging materials," the release said.

"Dorsey was interviewed by narcotics detectives during which time he made several admissions tying him to the narcotics in the vehicle," the release said.

Dorsey was arraigned Wednesday in Warren's 37th District Court and charged with delivery/manufacture of fentanyl 1,000 grams or more, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, along with other drug offenses. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. A hearing in the case is set for June 13.

"This arrest is yet another example of the proactive police work performed by Officer Krajewski and other members of the Patrol Division," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. "Thanks to the diligent efforts of all officers involved, nearly $70,000 in narcotics were taken off the streets."

The case marked Warren's second significant drug bust recently. Earlier this month, police caught an alleged drug dealer with a kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun and a stolen rifle.

