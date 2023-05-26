Macomb Twp. woman, 54, fatally shot during dispute with brother

A 54-year-old Macomb Township woman is dead after her brother allegedly shot her Friday over a business dispute, police said.

Officers were called at about 9 a .m. to a location in the 6050 block of 19 Mile near Mound Road for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a woman with gunshot wounds. Medics were called and took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Investigators said the suspected shooter remained at the scene and is being questioned.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman and her brother were in a dispute over a business. During the fight, both of them produced handguns and began shooting at each other. Officials said the woman was the only person who was injured.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Sterling Heights Police Department's Detective Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

