Farmington Hills man charged with murder of half-sister in shootout at family business

A Farmington Hills man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his half-sister after an argument and physical altercation, according to prosecutors.

Zachary Holston III, 50, was leaving the family business in Sterling Heights and walking to his vehicle Friday when he was approached by his half-sister Rita Evans, along with Evans' husband and her daughter, Macomb County Prosecutors said in a press release.

Holston and Evans got into an argument. Then, as Holston was getting into his vehicle, it escalated to a physical dispute over some paperwork located in the vehicle, according to the press release. Holston and Evans both drew firearms and exchanged gunfire.

Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to prosecutors. Holston was not injured.

Holston was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was arraigned in 41A District Court in Shelby Township and his bond was set at $500,000 cash. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference June 8.

"This is not the way for family to settle family business. Gun violence will never be tolerated in Macomb County. All disputes must be settled civilly between parties in or out of the courtroom, not on the streets," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement. "The loss of a life is always a profound tragedy, and it is especially disheartening when it occurs within the bonds of family. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this devastating event, as they navigate through an unimaginable grief and loss that no words can adequately express."

