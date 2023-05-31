Clinton Twp. mom charged with involuntary manslaughter after son found dead in park

A 24-year-old mother has been charged in connection with her son's death after the 5-year-old boy was found dead in a park near his home when his mother left him home alone sleeping, according to prosecutors.

Derricka Fleming, 24, allegedly put her son, Lamar Tyrone Mitchell, to bed in their Clinton Township apartment Jan. 23 and went upstairs to visit a neighbor, Macomb County prosecutors said in a news release. The boy got out of bed, left the apartment and was later found in a nearby park. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lamar froze to death at the park, said Macomb County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Dawn Fraylick.

Fleming is charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. She was arraigned Wednesday morning in 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

"As the prosecutor in this case, we are deeply saddened by the tragic and preventable loss of a young life," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "The charges against Derricka Fleming reflect the gravity of the situation and the responsibility she bears in the death of her son. It is alleged that she placed her child to bed and left him unattended, resulting in his tragic disappearance and subsequent discovery in a nearby park. The evidence suggests a severe breach of parental duty and neglect that led to this devastating outcome."