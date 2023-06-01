Macomb deputies investigating threat against New Haven schools

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a threat against New Haven Community Schools, officials said.

The school received a tip about the threat from the OK2SAY reporting system, the sheriff's office said.

It also said the district's schools were placed on a soft lockdown and the parents of students were alerted.

