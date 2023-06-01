Pontiac man to be sentenced for killing WWJ anchor, assaulting family

Mt. Clemens — A Pontiac man who pleaded no contest to killing WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews and attacking his family last fall in what prosecutors have called a "senseless, vicious attack" is set to be sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Arthur Williamson pleaded no contest in April to fatally stabbing Matthews and injuring his girlfriend, 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter at their Chesterfield Township home. He attacked Matthews and his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.

Willimson's sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. WWJ reported Williamson pleaded no contest because he could not remember the crime.

Police were called to the Hidden Harbor Condominiums at about noon Sept. 23, 2022. Williamson was found in the basement of Matthews' home after killing Matthews and attacking his family, according to police and testimony from the preliminary exam. Williamson appeared to have overdosed and tried to die by suicide, police said.

Matthews' girlfriend, Nichole Guertin, escaped the home with their 5-year-old daughter and flagged down a bystander to call police, Matthews' older brother Joe Nicolai told The Detroit News in September. Their 10-year-old son was found tied up in a closet with severe blunt force trauma injuries.

Guertin testified that Matthews was working the midnight shift at WWJ when Williamson came over to their house to smoke crack and bring heroin. When she refused to role play and tie herself up, Guertin said Williamson slashed her throat and zip-tied her wrists and ankles, threatening her children to keep her quiet.

When Matthews came home, Williamson hit him with a hammer and stabbed him before slitting his throat, Guertin testified.

Williamson faces life in prison.

