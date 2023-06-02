Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting Macomb Co. girl

A Waterford man was sentenced Thursday to at least 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl in Warren, officials said.

Charles Wayne Francisco, 40, was accused of sexually and physically assaulting a girl over a five-year period, beginning in 2011 when she was six years old, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was convicted in late March of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, a life felony; a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, a 15-year felony; absconding, a four-year felony; tampering with an electronic monitoring device, a two-year felony; aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year high misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Julie Gatti sentenced Francisco to two 25-year consecutive terms in prison. She also ordered that if released, he must register as a sex offender and wear an electronic tether for the rest of his life.

Authorities charged Francisco in connection with the assaults in 2021, according to court records. A judge set his bond at $1 million and his case was bound over for trial in circuit court in 2022.

Prosecutors said that Francisco cut off his electronic tether while on bond and absconded for three and a half months.

