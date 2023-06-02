Warren man accused of raping two women he met online charged with assault

A Warren man suspected in at least two May sexual assaults of women he allegedly met online has been charged, police said.

Orlando Lavale Marshall, Jr., 28, was arraigned Thursday in Warren's 37th District Court on nearly a dozen charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge and up to life for the armed robbery charge.

A judge set Marshall's bond at $530,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for June 13.

According to police, a woman reported she was raped by an armed man the week of May 19, 2023, in a vacant home on Coleen Avenue near Eight Mile and Schoenherr roads. She told detectives she met the suspect through an online dating website.

A second woman reported to police that she was raped by a man a week later at the same vacant house on Coleen Avenue. She said she also met the suspect online.

Police placed the house under surveillance and on May 28 they saw a man fitting the suspect's description approaching the home with a woman, officials said. They intervened and the suspect ran away.

However, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Marshall.

Two Days later, Warren police officers located and arrested him at a home in Detroit, they said.

"Unfortunately, we know from our experience that these women are likely not his first or only victims," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. "We encourage anyone with information or who may have been a victim to come forward to the Warren Police Department."

Anyone with information about the suspect or the alleged sexual assaults should call Warren Police Det. Nicholas Lienemann at (586) 574-4881 or email him at nlienemann@warrenpd.org.

