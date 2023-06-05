Police: Shots fired outside Warren high school

Warren police are investigating gunfire reported Monday outside Michigan Collegiate High School.

The incident was reported around 2:39 p.m., four minutes after classes ended at the school at 31300 Ryan, said Capt. Charles Rushton of the Warren Police Department.

"There was an altercation between multiple students in the parking lot when a person came from the south that was not related to the school," Rushton said. "He pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and fired approximately six shots into the air."

No injuries were reported from the shooting, the captain said.

The person who fired the shot, described as a man in his 20s, fled the scene on Ryan. Officers responded within 50 seconds, Rushton added.

Police believe one of the students involved in the fight called the man to the school, he said.

No other details were released Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4700.

Meanwhile, the school is expected to remain closed on Tuesday, Rushton said.

Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The campus is part of a district that started in 1999 as a public school academy chartered by Ferris State University, according to the website.