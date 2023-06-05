Roseville girl, 7, reported fake kidnap attempt, police say

Mark Hicks

Roseville police are no longer investigating an alleged kidnap attempt of a 7-year-old girl reported Monday morning.

Officers were told the child had been at a bus stop near Meier and Brinker waiting to be picked up for school around 7:55 a.m. when a man approached and tried to take her in a white work van, the police department said in a statement.

Authorities determined that was a false report, Police Chief Mitch Berlin said in a statement.

"Investigators worked diligently throughout the day and I just learned that the victim has recanted her story," he said. "The child's mother advised that the child simply did not want to go to school today. Although I am unhappy about the amount of wasted resources, we at the Roseville Police Department are elated that this did not happen in our city."