Serious crash closes EB I-696 at Van Dyke, officials say

Mark Hicks

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 696 at Van Dyke in Center Line are closed as officials tend to a serious crash, state officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Troopers from MSP's Metro North post were on the scene, according to the tweet.

"More information to follow as the investigation continues," the agency said.

Center Line police also were tending to the crash site.

All eastbound lanes were blocked, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.