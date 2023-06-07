Eastpointe High School on lockdown after threat made on social media

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

Eastpointe — Eastpointe High School is on lockdown after a threat was made on social media.

"Local and regional police departments are currently at the school and have decided to go classroom to classroom to search all students and classrooms," said Eastpointe Community Schools in a statement early Wednesday afternoon. "Students are currently safely locked down in the building. There is no threat to any other district schools."

The incident started just after 12 p.m. Wednesday. By 1:15 p.m., roughly a dozen police officers from at least three agencies surrounded the school at 15501 Couzens Avenue. At one point, two police officers were posted at one of the school's entrance with their weapons drawn.

Eastpointe Police Department declined to provide details. Officers from Eastpointe, Warren and St. Clair Shores are on scene. Eastpointe Community Schools has approximately 2,300 students.

"We are asking parents not to come to the building at this time to allow authorities an opportunity to complete their search," said the district in a statement. "We will continue to keep families updated this afternoon."

