Man accused of firing shots outside Warren high school arrested

Warren police have arrested a suspect in connection with gunfire Monday outside Michigan Collegiate High School.

The incident was reported around 2:39 p.m., four minutes after classes ended at the school in the 31000 block of Ryan, according to the police department.

Surveillance cameras and witness accounts showed that a suspect, later identified as a 22-year-old man from Detroit, fired multiple shots in the air, investigators said in a statement.

"The investigation reveals that the shooter, a non-student, was accompanied by several other non-students in retaliation for an earlier fight," according to the release. "An associate of the shooter was suspended from school earlier in the day after a separate fight. At dismissal, an altercation occurred between two groups in front of the School near the buses."

The suspect pulled a semiautomatic handgun and opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

"Brazen acts like this are completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "Students have a right to feel safe at school. That sense of safety was needlessly shattered by this reckless act. Any act of violence on school grounds will always be aggressively pursued by the Warren Police Department. The Warren Police Department will continue to act as a partner to our educational institutions to provide guidance and resources to prevent such acts from occurring in the future."

After detectives identified the suspect, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized a four-count warrant that included felony and misdemeanor charges, police said.

Members of the Warren Police Department’s Special Operations Unit found and arrested the suspect at his job in Farmington around 4 p.m. Thursday. They also seized the firearm believed to have been used at the school.

"I commend the great work performed by our detectives and special operations members in bringing this case to a quick and safe resolution," Dwyer said.

The man is not expected to be named until his arraignment scheduled for Friday at 37th District Court.