Detroit man, 22, accused of firing shots outside of Warren high school Monday charged

A Detroit man accused of firing a gun Monday outside of Warren high school has been charged, police said.

Jordan Barry Thomas, 22, was arraigned Friday in Warren's 37th District Court on four gun charges, according to court records.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a four-year felony; felony firearm, a five-year felony; possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a misdemeanor; and reckless use of a firearm, also a misdemeanor, records said.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for June 20th, police said.

Thomas was arrested at about 4 p.m. Thursday at his job in Farmington, according to authorities. Officers also seized the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

The defendant is accused of firing multiple gunshots outside of the Michigan Collegiate High School on Ryan Road near 13 Mile Road.

Warren police were called to the school at about 2:39 p.m., minutes after classes ended at the school, for a report of shots fired, officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to witness accounts and a review of security cameras, police said, a suspect fired a semiautomatic handgun into the air before fleeing.

Detectives developed a suspect, identified as Thomas, and learned through their investigation that he and several other non-students were at the school to retaliate for an earlier fight. Investigators said one of Thomas' acquaintances was involved in that fight and had been suspended from the school.

After school was dismissed for the day, a fight broke out between two groups of people in front of the building. Police allege Thomas fired gunshots, as many as six, during the fight.

