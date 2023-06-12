Men charged with shooting, armed robbery at Warren dispensary

Two men have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with a shooting at a Warren dispensary, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

An unidentified person on Friday shot through the glass door at the Sherwood Dispensary in Warren, hitting the victim inside the dispensary, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. That person unlocked the door and shot at the victim again as they retreated from the shooters. Prosecutors did not indicate who the victim was.

Lavall Perkins, 64, and the unidentified person entered the store and allegedly stole the safe, according to the press release. They left the store to a waiting Chevy Tahoe, allegedly driven by Michael Graham, 48, who reportedly worked at the dispensary, prosecutors said.

Perkins and Graham are both charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony firearm. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Both were arraigned in Warren's 37th District Court. Perkins has a $500,000 cash/surety bail and Graham has a $600,000 bail.

